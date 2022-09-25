L to R: Tom Butler, VFW Post 4900 Trustee; Carberry Principal, Greg Alexander; and Emmett Mayor, and local VFW member, Gordon Petrie. Butler and Petrie presented a check for $500 to Mr. Alexander for use by the teachers to buy extra supplies for their classrooms as necessary.
With parents and students looking in the Carberry Elementary Gymnasium on Tuesday night, September 20, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4900 presented a check for $500 to Carberry Elementary Principal Greg Alexander. The funds are to be used by the teachers for extra supplies for their classrooms, as needed.
“We’ve always had a great relationship with Carberry Elementary,” commented VFW Post member Gordon Petrie, the state Judge Advocate in making the presentation. “One of their own, the now-retired Cindy Barrie, was a VFW District winner for Teacher of the Year twice for K-5 and the state winner, once for her patriotic musical programs honoring veterans each year. We certainly hope that program continues.”
Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors scholarship programs for students and awards winning teachers money for the Citizenship Teacher of the Year competition. The first-place winnings for the Patriot Pen Essay contest on “My Pledge to Our Veterans” for grades 6 through 8 is $5000. The first-place winnings for the Voice of Democracy Speech competition for grades 9 through 12, “Why is the Veteran Important” is $35,000. Citizenship Teachers of the Year are judged up to 25 points on how they model or encourage good citizenship; up to 25 points on innovation in the classroom; up to 25 points on how the teacher utilizes and acquires resources; and up to 25 points on the degree to which the teacher appears to be passionate about the profession of teaching. For more information for competing, contact: