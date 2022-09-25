VFW check to Carberry

L to R: Tom Butler, VFW Post 4900 Trustee; Carberry Principal, Greg Alexander; and Emmett Mayor, and local VFW member, Gordon Petrie. Butler and Petrie presented a check for $500 to Mr. Alexander for use by the teachers to buy extra supplies for their classrooms as necessary.

With parents and students looking in the Carberry Elementary Gymnasium on Tuesday night, September 20, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4900 presented a check for $500 to Carberry Elementary Principal Greg Alexander. The funds are to be used by the teachers for extra supplies for their classrooms, as needed.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with Carberry Elementary,” commented VFW Post member Gordon Petrie, the state Judge Advocate in making the presentation. “One of their own, the now-retired Cindy Barrie, was a VFW District winner for Teacher of the Year twice for K-5 and the state winner, once for her patriotic musical programs honoring veterans each year. We certainly hope that program continues.”

