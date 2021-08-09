We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Six southern Idaho veterans are going to be treated with a Dream Flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane next week. That includes two Emmett residents who will get their take off from the Emmett Airport at noon on Monday, August 16.
World War II veterans Dale Lombard and Robert Ward will be those honored locally and the public is invited to come out and watch by Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care that will be hosting the event.
The local Dream Flights are part of a national program that has been in place for the past several years to “Honor the Greatest Generation for Preserving our Freedom, our Democracy and the Soul of our Country,” according to the Operation September Freedom organization.
The program is utilizing six restored Stearmans over 61 days as the largest barnstorming event in U.S. history to visit over 300 cities and provide over 1,000 World War II men and women perhaps one last opportunity to soar.