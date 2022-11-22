...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Tuesday, November 8th, Freezeout Hill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated their first year of organization. Present were NSDAR Registrar General, Rhonda Kren, Honorary Idaho State Regent, Martha Schmidt, Idaho State Vice-Regent, Janice Beller, and Mayor Gordon Petrie.
Two new members, Roseanne Hardin and Melody Mai, were welcomed by the chapter’s chaplain, Norma Johnson. A lunch and birthday cake were enjoyed by all.
NSDAR’s missions are patriotism, education, and historic preservation. Freezeout Hill Chapter members are involved with local schools, veterans in assisted living facilities, and archiving artifacts and photos at the Gem County Museum. The Daughters are descendants of Patriots who aided in the American Revolution and report on their Patriot’s story at chapter meetings.
Chapter members will be laying wreaths on Veterans’ graves at Bramwell Cemetery, December 17th at 10:00 a.m.