New DAR members

New DAR members sworn into organization.

 Photo submitted by Penny Egan

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tuesday, November 8th, Freezeout Hill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated their first year of organization. Present were NSDAR Registrar General, Rhonda Kren, Honorary Idaho State Regent, Martha Schmidt, Idaho State Vice-Regent, Janice Beller, and Mayor Gordon Petrie.

Two new members, Roseanne Hardin and Melody Mai, were welcomed by the chapter’s chaplain, Norma Johnson. A lunch and birthday cake were enjoyed by all.

Recommended for you

Load comments