Local author Maryellen Hunter will be at the Emmett Farmers Market on Wednesday 10/28 and Saturday 10/31. You can order her book “Decommissioned” through Amazon and bring it to her to sign on those days or pick one up from her at the market. It could be a great Christmas gift!
The last day the Emmett Farmers Market is open this year is Saturday, October 31, from 9 to 1, so hurry to the market to get those delicious very fresh fruits and veggies before they are gone!
Be sure to come to the market to get your pumpkins for Halloween, winter squash, crisp apples, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and other freshly picked fruits and vegetables. You will also be able to find fresh lavender and lavender products, local honey, farm-fresh eggs, freshly baked breads, pies, cookies, jams & jellies, fresh salsa, smoked ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and much more.
While there, you will be able to do your Christmas shopping for those one-of-a-kind, unique, gifts for your loved ones. There are many very talented people at our Market that offer handcrafted jewelry, hand-sewn products, gorgeous hand designed gourds, baskets, cutting boards, handmade goat milk soap, wooden spoons, crocheted items, beautiful needlework items, blankets, leather purses, leather belts, plus many other handmade items. If you want something personalized, ask the vendor if they can do that for you.
And just as a reminder, this is the first year that the Emmett Farmers Market is able to accept EBT/SNAP benefits which increase access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families, which also supports area farmers, and stimulates economies. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth.
We would like to thank the Messenger Index and the Gem Gazette for all the articles they have published for us, they have been wonderful this year!
The Emmett Farmers Market in Blaser Park is open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain, or shine.
For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, email: emmettfarmersmarket@gmail.com, call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459. Remember by shopping at the market you are not only getting the freshest produce or baked item, but also helping your local friends and neighbors financially. Thank you for your support! See you at the Market!