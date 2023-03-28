Support Local Journalism


At a recent meeting of the local Theta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, Teresa Little, Idaho’s First Lady and wife of Governor Brad Little, introduced Bruce and Cindy Campbell, the general chair and vice-chair of the Weiser National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival, along with three area fiddlers who played a variety of traditional tunes for the ADK membership. Besides nearly an hour-long concert, Mrs. Campbell also shared the history of fiddling in the U.S. and Idaho.

According to Mrs. Campbell, “Fiddle contests first appeared in the U.S. in 1736 in Virginia. This style of music was introduced to the Weiser area at least by 1863 when immigrant settlers established the musical tradition. Later in 1953 there was a revival of fiddle playing in Weiser which ultimately led to the full-week celebration and competition held annually the third full week in June. The year 2023 will be the 70th continuous festival/contest.”

