Pictured from let to right are Libby Rogers, Jaidynn Lee, Makela Rugg and First Lady of Idaho Teresa Little. All three three fiddle players have competed numerous times in the Weiser Oldtime Fiddle Festival and are members of the Idaho Junior Jammers.
Pictured from let to right are Libby Rogers, Jaidynn Lee, Makela Rugg and First Lady of Idaho Teresa Little. All three three fiddle players have competed numerous times in the Weiser Oldtime Fiddle Festival and are members of the Idaho Junior Jammers.
ADK submitted photo
Right to left, Jaidynn Lee and Libby Rogers on violin, in the background is Makela Rugg on guitar.
Alpha Delta Kappa submitted photo
Makela Rugg, age 24, is no stranger to the Weiser Oldtime Fiddle Festival. She won the Young Adult Division in 2022. She will be competing in the adult division this year.
Alpha Delta Kappa submitted photo
Nineteen-year old Libby Rogers shown here competing in a “showdown” with two other musicians during a program presented in Emmett at a Alpha Delta Kappa meeting.
At a recent meeting of the local Theta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, Teresa Little, Idaho’s First Lady and wife of Governor Brad Little, introduced Bruce and Cindy Campbell, the general chair and vice-chair of the Weiser National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival, along with three area fiddlers who played a variety of traditional tunes for the ADK membership. Besides nearly an hour-long concert, Mrs. Campbell also shared the history of fiddling in the U.S. and Idaho.
According to Mrs. Campbell, “Fiddle contests first appeared in the U.S. in 1736 in Virginia. This style of music was introduced to the Weiser area at least by 1863 when immigrant settlers established the musical tradition. Later in 1953 there was a revival of fiddle playing in Weiser which ultimately led to the full-week celebration and competition held annually the third full week in June. The year 2023 will be the 70th continuous festival/contest.”
Campbell went on to explain about the various types of music, age brackets, and rules that competitors are judged by during the contests. She explained that, “Each competitor must play a hoedown, a waltz and a third piece of choice, often which includes reels, polkas, jigs, and other choices.” She also mentioned that this year two new divisions have been added to the competition including “trick” and “fancy” playing, explaining that that, “Trick contestants may play their fiddles behind their backs, over their heads or behind their legs.” Other novelty positions have also included fiddling while standing up-side-down or while riding a skateboard.
A fancy fiddler’s focus is playing tunes that feature complex fingering and bowing as well as creating sounds with their instrument such as the train whistle blowing in the ever-popular Orange Blossom Special which was performed during the evening. Two other kinds of playing that were also explained were that of “swing” and “twin fiddling”. While swing fiddle playing is known for being popular dance music with an emphasis on rhythm, improvisation and diversity, twin fiddling differs in that one musician plays the melody while the other one plays the harmony.
Visiting fiddle players who demonstrated the various styles of playing mentioned during the program included Jaidynn Lee, age 16; Makela Rugg, age 24; and Libby Rogers, age 19. All three musicians started playing as young as age six and have competed numerous times in the Weiser completion. Makela Rugg was also introduced as the overall winner of the 2022 Young- Adult Division in Weiser. All three are also members of the Idaho Junior Jammers, a well-known Idaho fiddle group that performs publically throughout the year.
As part of the program, the performers shared that they all now teach private lessons, still practice weekly, and know hundreds of songs by heart. At one point in the evening, each played a selection of choice, plus as a trio they performed a number of varying styles of songs. In addition, they competed in a musical “showdown” with the ADK membership judging the winner by applause. Since all received resounding appreciation, a three-way tie resulted.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Teresa Little, who has family ties to Weiser, at one point spoke briefly about her efforts to support the Weiser Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival/Contest in Idaho. She was especially proud to share that in 2022, the fiddle organization was selected as one of the recipients of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts as part of the folk and traditional arts category. The award was established in 1970 and recognizes the excellence of artists, arts organizations and arts supporters.
Little shared that both the Campbells were present to accept the group’s award at a hosted event on November 28 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise. Besides the governor’s office, this biennial award is co-sponsored by the Idaho Commission of the Arts.
This year the annual Weiser fiddle contest will be held June 19-24, and according to festival literature, reserved tickets are already on sale for a variety of daily and evening performances. Information, scheduling and a ticket link can be found on the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ website at www.fiddlecontest.org . Interested parties can also call 208-414-0255. Prices vary depending on day, time and age of ticket holder. Ticketed events are held in the high school auditorium and consist of seven age categories plus an open division.
Competitive age brackets start with the “Small Fry” group who must be under nine years of age and end with the “Senior-Senior” division who must be over 70 years of age. Those entering the “Grand National” or open division can be of any age. Campbell noted that the festival will be streaming performances over the internet. She also announced that for those who love banjo music, Weiser will host banjo competition and concerts during this year’s Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18.
After a very informative program, the Theta chapter of ADK held a short business meeting at which time they made plans on how to distribute hundreds of member-donated #2 pencils to three area schools in Gem County. More discussion then followed regarding chapter money donated to the Gem County lunch program to help defray costs for students needing help paying for lunch. In addition, a brief update was given regarding the number of high school students still requiring financial aid in paying for the cost of their graduation robe.
This year’s co-presidents of the local chapter of ADK are Deanna Richards, who teaches at Sweet Elementary, and Barbara Morris, a retired teacher from Emmett. Also attending the meeting was ADK State President Sue Beitia, who is also a local member of the Theta chapter. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization known for its support of education, teachers, and a variety of local, state, national and international altruistic projects.