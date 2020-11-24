Lions Club hears Shadow Butte Need

The Emmett Lions club has stepped up to help Shadow Butte Elementary replace the hearing screening equipment that the school has been using for several years.
“The hearing screeners at Carberry and Shadow Butte were over 40 years old and one was starting to malfunction,” according to Kim Sherrer, Shadow Butte school nurse. “We contacted the Emmett Lions Club to see if they could help us with part of the funds to replace the hearing screeners. They offered us a fun challenge that they would pay for one if we could raise the money for the other — which was a bigger offer than we ever expected.”
Sherrer said that the Emmett Rotary Club and the PTO clubs at each Carberry and Shadow Butte stepped up to fund the match and the two new machines, each costing over $800 are now in use.
“These 2 new hearing screeners are light weight and portable compared to the old heavy hearing screeners. We will be able to use these to screen students district-wide,” Sherrer said.