Grand Prize Winner — Magical Moments Carriage Company
Subscribe
The winners have been announced for the Holiday Magic on Main Street Lighted Parade presented by the Gem County Recreation District, November 25, 2022.
Government entry
1. City of Emmett
2. Emmett City Fire.
Decorated vehicle
1. Avalanche Glass
2. Nostalgic Christmas
3. Lizzy
Float
1. Fitzgerald Family / Gem Gate and Door
2. Barn Buddies 4H Club
3. Wild West Rowdies 4H Club
Horses
1. Idaho Miniature Horse Club
2. Whispering Sands & Friends
Grand Price Winner
Magical Moments Carriage Company, LLC
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.