Lawn care tips to survive summer heat

The University of Idaho Extension Service has put together some tips on how to best care for your lawn during the hottest months of the year.
MOWING
The weather is warming and now is the time to check the mowing height at which your turfgrass is cut. Increasing the length of grass blade encourages a deeper root growth and provides more shade cover of the soil surface reducing water evaporation.
For summer mowing height Kentucky bluegrass and fine fescue are recommended to be maintained at 3 inches, perennial ryegrass at 2 inches, and tall fescue at 4 inches. Ensure that the mower blade is sharp and follow the one-third rule; remove no more than one-third of the leaf growth each mowing.
Grass clipping which are left on the lawn by mulching decompose quickly, feed soil organisms, recycle plant nutrients, and increase organic matter in the soil.
WATERING
The goal of irrigation is to keep the lawn healthy when rainfall is not dependable. The key is to moisten the top 12 inches of the root zone. Watering deeply (10 to 12 inches) but infrequently produces healthy turf. Practicing deep watering reduces weed populations, benefits landscape trees and shrubs, increases water use efficiency, and forces an exchange of soil atmosphere with each irrigation. Early morning is the best time to water.
Determining how deep irrigation water goes can be done by using a soil probe or shovel to check soil moisture the day after irrigation. At 10 to 12 inches deep the soil should feel slightly damp. If the soil feels dry at the 10- to 12-inch depth increase the duration of water application to fill the root zone. As weather conditions change adjust the frequency of irrigation to maintain plant available water in the root zone.
Identifying or knowing soil type will help to determine the frequency of water application, rate of water infiltration, and the soils water holding capacity. For example, heavy clay soils have a greater water holding capacity, but have a slower infiltration rate (speed at which water enters the soil). These soils can be watered less frequently (once a week or less) and may need multiple application of water on day of watering to allow water to move into the soil. Sandy soils have less water holding capacity and a greater infiltration rate. These soils need to be watered more frequently to maintain comparable turf.
For a more calculated approach to water application reference the online resources available at uidaho.edu/extension/garden/landscapes/lawn.