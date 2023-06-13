TORCH run enters Huskie Stadium

Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka and a Special Olympic athlete jointly carry the symbolic lit torch into Huskie Stadium on Wednesday in front of a couple of dozen other runners.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Idaho Special Olympics kicked off in Nampa on Friday but local law enforcement officers and city officials welcomed a statewide Torch run to Emmett on Wednesday evening.

Members of Emmett Police Department and Gem County Sheriff’s Office as well as some EMS volunteers, joined a cadre of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes on a run from Bowman Memorial Park to Emmett High.

