...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and central Malheur Counties through 430 PM
MDT/330 PM PDT/...
At 351 PM MDT/251 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homedale to near Rome
Airport. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Homedale, Succor Creek Campground, Rockville and Board Corral
Mountain around 400 PM MDT.
Elephant Butte and Squaw Butte around 410 PM MDT.
Marsing around 420 PM MDT.
Givens Hot Springs, Mustang Butte, Little Grassy Mountain and
Little Grassy Reservoir around 430 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka and a Special Olympic athlete jointly carry the symbolic lit torch into Huskie Stadium on Wednesday in front of a couple of dozen other runners.
The Idaho Special Olympics kicked off in Nampa on Friday but local law enforcement officers and city officials welcomed a statewide Torch run to Emmett on Wednesday evening.
Members of Emmett Police Department and Gem County Sheriff’s Office as well as some EMS volunteers, joined a cadre of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes on a run from Bowman Memorial Park to Emmett High.
Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka shared the Torch bearing duties with a Special Olympic athlete.
The Torch started it’s journey on Monday in Bonners Ferry and paraded throughout the State before finishing with a grand entrance at the opening of the Idaho Special Olympic games Friday night at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
A brief ceremony at Huskie Stadium on Wednesday featured several of the athletes sharing their experiences and the opportunities that Special Olympics have provided them over the years.
Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie spoke to the history of the games and the local commitment to support them.
“The Special Olympics began almost 55 years ago, when on July 20, 1968 about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from the US and Canada competed in the first Special Olympics International Summer Games in Chicago,” said Petrie.
“Since then Special Olympics has vigorously waged its peaceful campaign to end discrimination against all people with intellectual disabilities. I encourage the youth and schools of our community, along with teachers and coaches, to build that inclusive environment for our special Olympic athletes.”