The Emmett Police Department and the Gem County Sheriff’s Office normally provide a Christmas party for several dozen children leading up to the holidays. This year, with the party too large of a gathering for current recommended group gatherings, seven families were chosen through the help of the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition to get a special bag of goodies. Christmas week employees of each department split up the duties to deliver the Christmas bags filled with clothes and toys for the kids and food staples for the families. Each department had a wrapping party prior to the delivery mission.