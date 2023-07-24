Photography is often a very full and competitive field for Open Class entries at the Gem Boise County Fair. Local 4-H competitor Caleb Hall’s “Best Buddies” shown here recently won honors in the National Junior Shorthorn Association photo contest.
The Open Classification at the Gem/Boise County Fair is designed to engage all citizens as participants in traditional aspects of country fairs and exhibitions. This includes all ages. All “Open Class” Exhibitor Divisions at the Gem/Boise Fair & Rodeo are restricted to residents or taxpayers of Gem and Boise Counties.
ALL ENTRIES WILL BE SHOWCASED IN EXHIBITION BUILDING THIS YEAR
Entry Schedule: Tuesday, August 1st, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m . is check in for ALL CLASSES.
4H & Open Class Exhibit HoursThursday- August 3
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday- August 4 — 5
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
August 6th CHECKOUT ALL DEPARTMENTS
8 a.m . to noon.
NO EXCEPTIONS.
RULES FOR ALL ENTRIES
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY
1. You are encouraged to make your entries as early as possible. If you are entering eight or more exhibits, you can obtain entry tags from the Gem County Fair Board Office (208) 365-6828 and complete them before entry time.
2. Check in for ALL Open Class entries will be Tuesday August 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3. All entries will be checked out Sunday, August 6th from 8 a.m to Noon.
4. Unclaimed entries will be held at the Fair Board Office for 5 business days after the Fair. Any entry left after five days will be discarded.
5. See each specific department below for specific rules pertaining to entries, judging, ribbons, & awards.
ADULT AWARDS
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive rosettes. Entries will be awarded 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each division. Best of Division ribbons will be awarded to a 1st place winner in each division with a minimum of three entries. People’s Choice awards will be given based on popular vote. Look for voting boxes and please vote. Sunshine Award will be awarded per judges’ choice.
JUNIOR AWARDS
Anyone 6-12 years of age may enter any of the categories listed in each division. Entrants under 6 years of age will be judged separately and receive special recognition.
Money prizes of Blue $.75 — Red $.50 — White $.25 will be awarded. Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive additional money along with a rosette.