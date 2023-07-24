Best Buddies photo contest winner

Photography is often a very full and competitive field for Open Class entries at the Gem Boise County Fair. Local 4-H competitor Caleb Hall’s “Best Buddies” shown here recently won honors in the National Junior Shorthorn Association photo contest.

 Caleb Hall

The Open Classification at the Gem/Boise County Fair is designed to engage all citizens as participants in traditional aspects of country fairs and exhibitions. This includes all ages. All “Open Class” Exhibitor Divisions at the Gem/Boise Fair & Rodeo are restricted to residents or taxpayers of Gem and Boise Counties.

ALL ENTRIES WILL BE SHOWCASED IN EXHIBITION BUILDING THIS YEAR

