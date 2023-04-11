New Emmett Farmers Market logo

Just a gentle reminder! It is time to attend the Emmett Farmers Market vendor meeting for new and returning vendors. It is Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3 pm at Blaser Park.

Bring a chair and dress appropriately, we will set up canopies, if necessary. A few changes this year, so come to the meeting, be informed, and turn in your completed paperwork.

