Just a gentle reminder! It is time to attend the Emmett Farmers Market vendor meeting for new and returning vendors. It is Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3 pm at Blaser Park.
Bring a chair and dress appropriately, we will set up canopies, if necessary. A few changes this year, so come to the meeting, be informed, and turn in your completed paperwork.
To be a vendor you can only sell approved items, which may consist of 90% locally grown, produced, or hand-crafted items. We will discuss this and other rules at this meeting. Now is the time to get your questions answered.
By submitting your completed application and other requirements at this meeting you will qualify for the Early Bird Special and save $15.00. The cost for one 10x10 space is $60.00 before May 15, 2023, and after it will be $75.00 for the season, June through Mid-October. After submitting your completed paperwork and payment, you must wait to hear if you have been accepted as a vendor at the EFM. Someone will contact you, via email, text, or phone call if accepted, if not accepted, you will be refunded Note that the final date for early bird qualification and paying a discounted fee has been moved up to, May 15, 2023.
Do think about selling at the EFM and discuss this with your family, as it is a commitment. Be assured that you will not get rich, but you will meet new people, see old friends, have a lot of fun, and add a little jingle to your pocket.
We are open two days a week, Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find us on Facebook, online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call (208) 506-8430.
See you at the Vendor Meeting!
For those anxiously waiting for the Emmett Farmers Market to open, join us on our Opening Day, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 9 a.m., in Blaser Park, N. Washington Ave, and W. Park St, just southeast of the train depot.