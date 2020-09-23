LaMunyon retires after 25 years

Long-time Emmett School District Business Manager Cheryl LaMunyon retires at the end of this month, marking 25 years and 5 days as an Emmett School District employee. Cheryl has been the financial glue that keeps this district’s budget on track, making sure federal, state and local tax dollars are allocated in the correct buckets and that everything balances correctly.
“Community and employee trust in a school district often lies within the financial department and Emmett has been fortunate to have Mrs. LaMunyon at the helm,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “I’m grateful for her depth of knowledge and her historical perspective. We will miss her, but I’m excited for her new adventures and we wish her well.”
What has changed the most for Cheryl since she started working 45 years ago? “Definitely wages. I started my first job making about $4 per hour!”
As for working in Emmett for the past 25 years, Cheryl said she will miss “all the wonderful people I have met and worked with here.”
Cheryl said she is looking forward to spending more time with my family, volunteering in my grandkids’ classrooms and traveling.