Kiwanis names new officers

The Kiwanis Club of Emmett installed a new slate of officers at its Oct. 7 meeting at La Costa Restaurant. The new officers are: Denise Sorenson, President; Ralph Forte, Vice President; Sue Pieratt, Secretary-Treasurer; and Marty Huguenin, Scott Patterson and Sharon Wiese, Directors.
