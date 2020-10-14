Kiwanis names new officers
submitted photo

The Kiwanis Club of Emmett installed a new slate of officers at its Oct. 7 meeting at La Costa Restaurant. The new officers are: Denise Sorenson, President; Ralph Forte, Vice President; Sue Pieratt, Secretary-Treasurer; and Marty Huguenin, Scott Patterson and Sharon Wiese, Directors.

