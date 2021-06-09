For the third consecutive year, the Emmett Kiwanis Club is hosting a Kids Only Bazaar at the Roy Bowman Memorial Park in downtown Emmett. The event is not just a sale — its a learning experience offered to area youth to learn more about various aspects of business.
“It’s teaching our youth about running their own business, customer service, supplies, time invested during the week to get ready — just all the aspects a successful business must address,” Kiwanis organizers said.
In the past the event has been free for kids to participate in — just bring their handmade or home grown items. This year a $5 charge is being levied each month per booth to teach kids what “overhead expenses” are all about.
The first of the monthly bazaars will be this Saturday, June 12 with hours limited to 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is scheduled to be Kids Only Bazaar the second Saturday of each month this summer.