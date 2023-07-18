June market basket winner

Lisa Watson was the winner of the June Market Basket from vendors at the Emmett Farmer’s Market.

 Farmers Market submitted photo

Winner! Winner! We have a winner for our Emmett Farmers Market basket drawing! Congratulations, Lisa Watson! Whoohooo! She is the June market basket winner! She loves our farmers market and was amazed at everything she won! She thought she might have won a cup or something and was amazed when she saw all her loot, she couldn’t believe it and immediately went around to every vendor and thanked them for their donation.

You could be a winner too! Just do your shopping at the market and be sure to have your customer appreciation card with you or ask for one if we forget to ask you if you have one. You just need to spend $5.00 to validate your card, but you can only have it marked once daily. When your card is full submit it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing.

