Winner! Winner! We have a winner for our Emmett Farmers Market basket drawing! Congratulations, Lisa Watson! Whoohooo! She is the June market basket winner! She loves our farmers market and was amazed at everything she won! She thought she might have won a cup or something and was amazed when she saw all her loot, she couldn’t believe it and immediately went around to every vendor and thanked them for their donation.
You could be a winner too! Just do your shopping at the market and be sure to have your customer appreciation card with you or ask for one if we forget to ask you if you have one. You just need to spend $5.00 to validate your card, but you can only have it marked once daily. When your card is full submit it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing.
If it has been a few weeks since you have been to the market come back and take some time to visit each booth. You will see that we have many more fruits and vegetables, and the crafters are always coming up with new products. Plus, we have had several new vendors join us with new products, which means you will find something extraordinary when you come. Start thinking about Christmas gift ideas and place an order for a unique personalized gift for your loved ones from these talented artisans.
The Emmett Farmers Market located in Blaser Park, is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, rain, or shine, through October 14. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text (208) 506-8430. If you use a QWEST/SNAP benefits card to buy food, come to the EFM to see how you can get up to an extra $20 in which to purchase your fresh fruits and vegetables. See you at the Market!!