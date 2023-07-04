Isn’t it wonderful to be independent and free to make choices and changes? Here’s the thing, Wednesday afternoons are busy, everyone is busy doing something and cannot give up an hour or two to toss some cardboard around and listen to the crusher make all sorts of noises just to flatten and put together a nice little bundle of smashed cardboard.
So, the powers that be of the Rotary Interact Recycling Program decided that maybe a time change was in order since Wednesdays weren’t working with many schedules and chose Thursday afternoons from 4:30 PM to around 6:30 PM starting on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Meet behind the Messenger Index office off of Park St. Please note the time change and put it on your schedule to help process the cardboard.
If you are a business owner and haven’t signed up yet to get your cardboard picked up for recycling let the Interact Team know.
The club has a collection site for clean steel and aluminum cans, which is located behind the Gem County Senior Center on the south side of the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition warehouse. It is extremely important that everything that is to be recycled needs to be clean and the receptacles are not to be used for trash.
Cardboard boxes should be flattened, and all bubble wrap, Styrofoam, and plastic bags need to be removed. If the cardboard has grease stains, cut out the grease-stained part, put it in the trash, and recycle the rest.
The steel and aluminum cans need to be rinsed out, labels can remain, and do not have to be crushed. Performing this quick little process will help keep odors down, and animals from getting hurt in search of food, keep pests down, and eliminate contamination during recycling.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The revenue earned from the sale of the recycled materials and the nominal collection fee the business is charged is put into the Interact Club’s general fund and the members determine how the funds are used.
Currently, the operation requires a minimum of 6 people each week to process the cardboard, which has been the same volunteers each week. The potential to grow the operation is here and the need is here, but more businesses, students, and volunteers from the community need to get involved.
They need people to donate their time, money, and recyclables to expand the program. They do need IBC totes, if you have any sitting around you are not using and can’t figure out what to do with, let Ben Mock know.
Local businesses can benefit by getting on board with the Interact Club’s Recycling Program by reducing the cost of their waste disposal, reducing their imprint on the environment, and benefit by donating funds to a legal non-profit organization.
If you can help or need more information, contact Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.
Interact is an active, community service and leadership development club sponsored by Rotary for young people ages 12-18. Through a partnership with the Rotary Club of Emmett, they work together to tackle the issues in our community and the world that they care most about.