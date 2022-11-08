...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sponsor Bryan Stone presents new member Maria Sanchez at recent Rotary meeting.
Emmett Rotary President John Buck had the honor to induct our newest member, Maria Sanchez at our October 27 meeting. Maria works at Emmett High School and has already been involved in helping increase our Emmett Interact Club.
Interact clubs bring together young people aged 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. They will find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. Maria will be meeting with interested high schoolers on Wednesdays at this time. Please contact her for more information about joining Interact. Her smile will light up your day! Thank you to her sponsor, Bryan Stone. We are very excited to welcome her to the Emmett Rotary family!
We have room for more people to join Rotary! Have you ever thought about how you could volunteer and offer your knowledge and service to others? Rotarians worldwide are known for their contributions in time, effort, and money to make the world a better place for all.
Our Emmett Rotary Club not only supports our community and our youth but is also involved in helping those in need around the world. Emmett Rotary is known for all they do in the community by supporting youth groups with funds raised at our annual Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction and many other projects — we need YOU to come to our meetings and see what we are all about! We are growing and we want YOU to be a part of that growth. The more members we have, the more we can do for our community and the world.
Our meetings are currently held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. (Exception — we will not meet on Thanksgiving Day.) We have speakers come three weeks out of the month, a club assembly day, and if there are five Thursdays in the month, we have a fun activity day! Come, join us, and make some new friends! For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785.
The next service project you can help with is Rake the Town on November 12, bring your rake, leaf blower, and happy energetic self to meet at Elements at 8 a.m. for house assignments. Don’t be late!