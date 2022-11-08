New Rotary members

Sponsor Bryan Stone presents new member Maria Sanchez at recent Rotary meeting.

 submitted photo

Emmett Rotary President John Buck had the honor to induct our newest member, Maria Sanchez at our October 27 meeting. Maria works at Emmett High School and has already been involved in helping increase our Emmett Interact Club.

Interact clubs bring together young people aged 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. They will find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. Maria will be meeting with interested high schoolers on Wednesdays at this time. Please contact her for more information about joining Interact. Her smile will light up your day! Thank you to her sponsor, Bryan Stone. We are very excited to welcome her to the Emmett Rotary family!

