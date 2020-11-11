Breaking up the monotony that many seniors, particularly those in residential care centers, are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic is not an easy task. Visitation restrictions and various levels of immuno-compromise that residents may to deal with sometimes make isolation syndrome as much of a concern as COVID-19.
A number of Treasure Valley home health care workers have taken it on themselves to provide at least a little bit of relief from that isolation with a trendy Inflatable Parade. Volunteers have purchased their own inflatable characters and the group gets together to dance and entertain isolated residents throughout the Treasure Valley. The efforts began in April but have picked up steam throughout the summer and fall.
Election day the group made its first visit to Emmett. Residents at Apple Valley and River’s Edge were among those who benefited from the antics and rhythms of the group. Some resident’s found it impossible not to join in for a dance or two.
The group, which has had performances with as many as 30 inflatable characters continues to operate totally voluntarily. When they get a group of facilities lined up to entertain at, they just send out a text and whoever is available shows up.
In the Emmett appearance the group danced on the street in front of the two care facilities and also made window tapping appearances to entertain those residents unable to come outside on the unseasonably warm November day.
It was a toss up whether the residents or the entertainers inside the steamy mobile inflating characters had the most fun.