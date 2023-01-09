Emmett Library director Alyce Kelley and friends celebrated the installation of an outdoor book reservation addition to the library in October with plans to further to complete the outdoor “meeting room” in 2023.
Vans and buses maintained by the Elderly Opportunity Agency provide free transportation to seniors in Gem County.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Emmett Library director Alyce Kelley and friends celebrated the installation of an outdoor book reservation addition to the library in October with plans to further to complete the outdoor “meeting room” in 2023.
The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding more than $15,000 to four organizations in Gem County from its Forever Idaho Southwest program. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.
“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”
Gem County Recreation District—$5,000
Abra Dodson, recreation director at the Gem County Recreation District, said their $5,000 grant will go toward new aluminum soccer goals for young players.
“We provide community activities at an affordable rate and this grant helps us go above and beyond,” Dodson said. “We appreciate the Idaho Community Foundation and the funders who help provide benefits to Gem County.”
Emmett Public Library—$15,000
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Emmett Library Director Alyce Kelley said “we are so appreciative of the Idaho Community Foundation and all the help they give throughout the state of Idaho. We will be using the funds to complete our Service Patio, which we have just added a Holds Library Locker to as well as three new benches for patrons to relax and use our wifi outside the library. To complete our patio we are planning a Pergola installation as well as a wrap for the library lockers for summer of 2023.”
Gem County Recovery Community Center—$2,500
“The funds from the Idaho Community Foundation are earmarked for helping to positively impact youth in the community,” reports Stacie Rosecrans, director with the Gem County Recovery Community Center. “That starts with food insecurity and particularly targeting Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE). The focus on youth is appropriate as they have often been the most effected by the abusive habits often associated with addiction. It’s our mission to lessen the impact of those abuses where we can and educate to break the cycle of addition that is too often passed down.”
Elderly Opportunity Agency, Inc.—$2,500
Bree King, director of the Elderly Opportunity Agency, says that the funds will be dedicated to the maintenance of their two buses and two vans that provide free senior transportation. The EOA has recently moved locations—now working from the Gem County Senior Community Center on S. Johns in Emmett.