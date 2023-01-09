Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding more than $15,000 to four organizations in Gem County from its Forever Idaho Southwest program. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.

“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”

