The Emmett School District will begin the new fiscal year (July 1,2023) with a new Assistant Superintendent — current Emmett High School Principal, Robert Hyde.
Hyde will be replacing Dr. Isa De Armas who retired from the Emmett School District in late December of 2022.
The Board of Trustees approved the hiring on Tuesday, Jan. 17 during a special board meeting. According to a release from the Emmett School Districts, “Superintendent Craig Woods will be working with the ESD administrative team to further define the District roles and supervisory duties of the new Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent Woods is looking forward to working alongside Mr. Hyde at the District Office.”
“I am excited to work with Mr. Hyde in his new role within the District,” said Superintendent Craig Woods. “His professionalism and experience will be invaluable to our mission in improving academic achievement. Mr. Hyde is a strong academic leader willing to roll up his sleeves and work side by side with our staff and our community. I believe we have selected an Assistant Superintendent that will help our district grow.”
Hyde returned to the Emmett School District after spending several years in the West Ada School District as an Assistant Principal at Eagle High School. However, Hyde is no stranger to the Emmett School District.
“I was born and raised in Emmett and attended public schools here,” explained Hyde. “I owe a debt of gratitude to our school, district, school board, and those tremendous educators before me that have offered me so many opportunities to serve our students in this great community.”
The incoming assistant superintendent said he is excited about working with Superintendent Woods and supporting all staff and families toward the District’s goals.
“In this role, I am looking forward to working with all district stakeholders and building support through trusting relationships, understanding others’ perspectives, and bringing others together to attain educational equity for all students in the Emmett School District,” said Hyde.