...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bringing in wood shavings for bedding for the animals was part of the preparations 4-H kids were busy with on Friday getting ready for a full week of Fair and Rodeo through this Saturday.
Youth exhibitors will likely take advantage of time to not only wash up their animals for showing, but to use the water to cool both their animals and themselves down during this busy week at the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
It wouldn’t be Fair time if it wasn’t hot in Gem County. That’s exactly what 4-H, FFA and rodeo participants will be facing this week for the annual Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo at the Gem County Fairgrounds all this week. Activities are scheduled all week. Get out and see a lot of the showmanship of animals early in the day at the Pavilion and then enjoy the refreshments on the Midway before the evening entertainment takes Grandstand attention.
The 4-H and FFA members arrived at the Gem County Fairgrounds this past Friday to get everything ready for the arrival of their animals this week. Friday the club members turned out to clean their respective barns and place some of the bedding materials to help make the animals comfortable. Water systems and misters were tested to make sure everything was ready to make this a “most wonderful time of the year” for all the participants.