It wouldn’t be Fair time if it wasn’t hot in Gem County. That’s exactly what 4-H, FFA and rodeo participants will be facing this week for the annual Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo at the Gem County Fairgrounds all this week. Activities are scheduled all week. Get out and see a lot of the showmanship of animals early in the day at the Pavilion and then enjoy the refreshments on the Midway before the evening entertainment takes Grandstand attention.

The 4-H and FFA members arrived at the Gem County Fairgrounds this past Friday to get everything ready for the arrival of their animals this week. Friday the club members turned out to clean their respective barns and place some of the bedding materials to help make the animals comfortable. Water systems and misters were tested to make sure everything was ready to make this a “most wonderful time of the year” for all the participants.

