Merle Smith

Merle “Booth” Smith on duty in the U.S. Air Force in 1959.

 The Cottages submitted photo

Over a dozen former service men and women were given an opportunity last week to take a “Dream Flight.”

For the third consecutive year the Emmett Airport played host to Dream Flights, taking local veterans on a flight in an open cockpit bi-plane to honor them for their service to their country.

