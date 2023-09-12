Over a dozen former service men and women were given an opportunity last week to take a “Dream Flight.”
For the third consecutive year the Emmett Airport played host to Dream Flights, taking local veterans on a flight in an open cockpit bi-plane to honor them for their service to their country.
The program is sponsored locally by The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care.
This year’s event took two days to provide time and space for all the honorees to get a chance to fly in the Boeing Stearman plane — one used to train pilots in the 1930s and 1940s.
Those getting the flight opportunity served in various branches of the military, seeing service dating from 1946 until the early 1970s.
The longest serving of those taking flight was Robert Bulgin (Mountain Home) who served over 21 years in the Air Force from 1950. He is profiled in a story on page B1.
Emmett’s lone resident participating in this year’s program was Merle Marie “Booth” Smith. Smith served in the U.S. Air Force from Sept. 1957 through November 1959. She says she chose the Air Force because she like the uniform. She served as both a Flight Traffic Specialist and a Base ADJ Secretary, and her flight last week was the closest she had ever been to the pilot’s seat in the air.
Other participants included:
Joseph Katancik (Fruitland) who served two stints in the Air Force totally nearly 17 years — beginning in 1946.
Lyle Oswald (Meridian) eight years in the Navy.
Russ Pate (Meridian) five years in the Navy.
John Rehberg (Meridian) three years service with the Army in Germany in the 60s.
Sollie Callender (Columbia Village, Boise) nine years in the Army.
Clayton Bowers (Columbia Village, Boise) over five years in the Navy.
Roy Mathiesen (Boise) served in Vietnam and Panama in the Army.
Donald Sieber (Boise) served three years as an Army medic.