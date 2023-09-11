Kelly Taylor shares the latest details on the aviation mechanics program that is being developed for local students through the Payette River Regional Technical Academy and its new facilities at the Emmett Airport.
Josh Wester received special recognition from Rotary President John Buck at last week’s Rotary meeting.
Rotary submitted photo
Rotary submitted photo
Rotarian Mary Knight (left) introduces her newly sponsored member — Nancy Lane.
Rotary submitted photo
Marily Knight (left) presents new Rotarian Tiffini Woolley to the Emmett club.
President John Buck of The Rotary Club of Emmett started the first Thursday, September 6, lunch meeting with a very busy agenda. He began the meeting by presenting Josh Wester with Rotary’s Service Above Self Award for June and announced that he was chosen to receive the Rising Star Award for his leadership abilities and organizational skills in planning and execution of our 50th Rotary Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction that was held in May and everything else he does with the club. Words alone could not express the Club’s appreciation for Josh’s talents. Josh has been a member since 2021 and enjoys being a part of such a wonderful service organization.
Then President John inducted two of the newest Rotarians in the world, Nancy Lane sponsored by Mary Knight, and Tiffini Woolley, sponsored by Marilyn Knighton.
John expressed that it is his pleasure on behalf of the membership committee and the Rotary Club of Emmett to welcome them as members of our club, but we cannot make either of them a Rotarian. That is a distinction that they must win for themselves. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see the world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and ourselves.
John further explained that solving real problems requires real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action working to better our world and stay committed to the end. Nancy and Tiffini are now welcome in more than 200 countries and 33,000 plus Rotary clubs throughout the world.
Finally, Marilyn Knighton presented our speaker for the day, Kelly Taylor. Kelly is the instructor of the Aviation Maintenance course of the Avionics program at the Payette River Technical Academy, and he told us about his curriculum for the year and the items he needs for his classroom.
If you would like to be more involved with your community, join us on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785.
