President John Buck of The Rotary Club of Emmett started the first Thursday, September 6, lunch meeting with a very busy agenda. He began the meeting by presenting Josh Wester with Rotary’s Service Above Self Award for June and announced that he was chosen to receive the Rising Star Award for his leadership abilities and organizational skills in planning and execution of our 50th Rotary Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction that was held in May and everything else he does with the club. Words alone could not express the Club’s appreciation for Josh’s talents. Josh has been a member since 2021 and enjoys being a part of such a wonderful service organization.

Then President John inducted two of the newest Rotarians in the world, Nancy Lane sponsored by Mary Knight, and Tiffini Woolley, sponsored by Marilyn Knighton.

