Emmett Cemetery on Memorial Day
Robert Bales file photo

Editor’s note: The following are Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie’s remarks delivered at the Emmett Memorial Day Commemoration, Monday, May 29, 2023.

Recognizing that for Gold Star families, every day is Memorial Day, still, on this day above all others, we set aside to honor in a general sense, the service men and women of this nation who have passed on; but specifically, we honor those who gave their all for our survival as a nation. This day, above all others, is an appropriate time, then, to reflect on the legacy these heroes left for their families, their communities and our nation.

