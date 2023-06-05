Editor’s note: The following are Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie’s remarks delivered at the Emmett Memorial Day Commemoration, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Recognizing that for Gold Star families, every day is Memorial Day, still, on this day above all others, we set aside to honor in a general sense, the service men and women of this nation who have passed on; but specifically, we honor those who gave their all for our survival as a nation. This day, above all others, is an appropriate time, then, to reflect on the legacy these heroes left for their families, their communities and our nation.
Late Spring and Early Summer is the time of the patriots—and I’m not talking about Sunshine Patriots, either. I’m addressing the true patriots. Those enduring the bitter cold of Valley Forge in December 1777 and bitter cold of Bastogne in January 1945; the rain, mud, heat and humidity of both Antietam in the late summer 1862 and Gettysburg in July, 1863; not to mention the blazing heat of the Pacific Island-hopping campaign and the putrid, humid jungles of Asia in the 1960s, along with the burning sands of the Middle East in more recent times.
Just over a week ago, we celebrated Armed Forces Day, where we had an opportunity to recognize and honor the strength and sacrifices of all men and women who selflessly put on America’s uniform to dutifully defend our nation.
Today, we celebrate Memorial Day, born out of Decoration Day following the most destructive conflict this nation has endured to date, the American Civil War with at least 650,000 Union dead and as many as 200,000 Confederates, in 4 years’ time. We have to add together World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq before we even start to approach those numbers, and those numbers still fall short. Indeed, our Civil War may very well equal the deaths in all our other wars put together. No wonder Memorial Day was born out of our tragic conflagration of 1861-65.
On this day, consider going to a quiet place to reflect on the fact that no other nation on earth has sacrificed more than ours, no other nation has paid a higher price so that all people around the world, regardless of race or religion, might live free. From the Ardennes, to Normandy, from Pearl Harbor to Manila; from Pusan to Saigon and from Kabul to Baghdad, the actions of our service men and women give living testament to the exceedingly high cost of not simply achieving freedom for others, but the high cost of maintaining it, as well.
And while reflecting on that cost, we might consider offering a prayer that the lives of our fallen soldiers—who now are sometimes mothers, and as always, often fathers—our sisters and brothers, our comrades—let us pray their precious lives were not lost in vain. Petition the Creator of us all that all who served in the military abroad, who came back broken, maimed, or disfigured physically, or emotionally or psychologically injured, and, like in some Kafka story, morphed into something they never were before—let us intercede on their behalf that those comrades can find the peace they so desperately seek and deserve, and that their physical and emotional wounds were not also incurred in vain.
This country has a monetary debt of over $31 Trillion. But this country owes much more than $31 Trillion devalued federal reserve notes to those who have sacrificed their all for this nation. We owe a debt to them and those they left behind that we can never fully repay. The debt we owe is affixed to the hundreds of thousands of American men and women, who, starting with Concord and Lexington on 19 April 1775, down to the withdrawal from Afghanistan last year under the current administration, that debt is owed to all who gave their lives in the cause of freedom.
On June 14th, in our summer time of the Patriots, we will experience Flag Day. This would be a good time to take your toddler to teen-aged children or grandchildren to the Flag Ceremony at Memorial Park at Main and Washington at noon. Color Guards from the Fire and Police Departments and representatives from the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will retire the old colors and replace them with new colors in another somber ceremony. This is an excellent time and place to begin teaching our youth about what our flag stands for in principle—no matter how badly anti-American forces within and without our borders have tried to sully it, those ever-present “enemies” of freedom, whether foreign or domestic.
Of course, the capstone to our summer of patriots is the 4th of July, the day that lives in infamy only to those same ever-present enemies who hate freedom and who wish to enslave us. And while politicians and policies come and go, the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness remain the same. The echoes of that magnificent declaration of 1776 carry down to us today—and those echoes carry the sound within them of the bugle solemnly sounding taps for those who paid the ultimate price for that freedom.