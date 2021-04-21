National Volunteer Week was established by Presidential Proclamation in 1974 as a time to thank volunteers who “keep organizations running, communities safe, and provide services that otherwise would not exist” (source: http://nationaldaycalendar.com). Celebrated annually during the third week of April, it is also a time to highlight opportunities for individuals to get involved or support organizations that utilize volunteers.
This year, University of Idaho Extension faculty and staff will be hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner April 21, 2021 to celebrate the 4-H Volunteers serving youth in Gem and Boise counties. The event will take place at Willow Grove Events in Emmett with catering provided by Tom’s Cabin Restaurant, also of Emmett.
There are currently 55 certified volunteers serving just over 300 4-H youth ages 5-18 from Gem and Boise counties. Prior to working with youth as a certified volunteer, adults must complete an application, interview, background check, reference checks, and several trainings. Volunteer certification is renewed annually, and the safety of youth is a top priority.
Certified adult volunteers support the 4-H program in a variety of ways. Some are “Organizational Volunteers” that serve to keep groups of youth (known as “clubs”) organized and informed of applicable news from the University of Idaho and beyond.
A second type of volunteers are “Project Volunteers” who teach youth about specific subject areas (called “projects”). Certification is also required for volunteers serving as host families in exchange programs, chaperones, counselors, and medical staff at youth events.
There are also roles within the 4-H program where certification is optional. Non-certified volunteers are not allowed to work unsupervised with youth and are always partnered with either a staff member or certified volunteer. Roles where certification is considered optional include “Middle Management” where adults work with other adults, “Indirect” volunteering like advisory committee members or meeting hosts, and “Resource Volunteers” where someone with special skills or expertise is brought in on an “as needed” basis to teach. Some non-certified volunteer roles may require a signed Code of Conduct, background check, and/or training as deemed appropriate by local faculty and staff.
It is often said that volunteers are the HEART of 4-H. Research shows that part of the “magic” of 4-H comes from youth exploring endless areas that spark their interest. Another major component in youth success, regardless of interest area, is having a relationship with a caring adult. Adult volunteers who inspire youth to learn and express care and concern for their well-being create well-adjusted youth who are placed on a trajectory to being confident, contributing citizens.
The University of Idaho Extension faculty and staff wish to express appreciation to volunteers both past and present in Gem and Boise counties. The differences that have been and are being made in the lives of area youth are deep and long lastly. If you are interested in volunteering with local University of Idaho 4-H programs, please call 208-365-6363, email gem@uidaho.edu, or drop into the office at 2199 S. Johns Ave, Emmett for more information.