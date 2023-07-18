The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $433,258 in June 2023, a 7.2% decrease from the year before but mirror image of last month. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. June followed a three-month trend in sales price cuts, contrasted with the consistent increases we’d seen between May 2016 and March 2023.
While median sales prices have taken a nap, average list prices have agitated. The $510,179 average listing price wakened by $20,000 compared to the month before but snoozed by about $29,000 year-over-year. We may see those listings come down a touch in price as pending contracts have shrunk in June 2023 by 32.7% from June 2022 for a total of 35 pending sales.
Homes in Gem County are taking longer to get into pending status, averaging 71 days on market before going under contract. This is the second month of stretched market times, up 19 days from May 2023. Existing/resale homes are experiencing approximately half the waiting period of all single-family homes at 36 days while new construction came in at 145 days for the month. An important piece to note is that builders are now (once again) placing To Be Built properties in the MLS, sometimes months ahead of the completion date. This is reflected in the longer days on market for new construction.
A potential factor for the change in market could be the number of options available for purchasers to choose from. June presented 95 available single-family homes — 62 resale homes and 33 new construction homes — a 15.9% reduction from last June’s options and the first downward year-over-year trend we’ve seen since April 2021. The reason for the shortage could be that sellers are weary of stepping into more recent interest rates to purchase a new home.
“Buyers are patiently waiting for more options to become available while sellers are hesitant to abandon their attractive interest rates from purchases during the pandemic,” says Myers. “It’s important to remember, however, that interest rates can be bought down with the cash equity from your current home if moving is in the cards for you. A REALTOR® can help you find the best solution for your needs.”
While supply remains drained, Gem’s sales in June were up by 23.3% compared to June 2022 (the first positive swing in four months), likely a reflection of the influx of pending sales we saw last month that would have closed this month.