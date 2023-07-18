Single Family June Sales Gem County

The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $433,258 in June 2023, a 7.2% decrease from the year before but mirror image of last month. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. June followed a three-month trend in sales price cuts, contrasted with the consistent increases we’d seen between May 2016 and March 2023.

While median sales prices have taken a nap, average list prices have agitated. The $510,179 average listing price wakened by $20,000 compared to the month before but snoozed by about $29,000 year-over-year. We may see those listings come down a touch in price as pending contracts have shrunk in June 2023 by 32.7% from June 2022 for a total of 35 pending sales.

