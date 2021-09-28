This is my third Homecoming since coming home in August 2019 as new superintendent.
Honestly, it still feels like yesterday. On the other hand, with the pandemic in the mix, it seems like it has been forever.
But this year, we’ve been able to really focus on education and how we can improve that. Since I was hired, I have said it starts with relationships and our leadership team is working through school leader Randy Russell’s “The 3 Ships — Relationships, Leadership and Partnerships.”
Homecoming is a celebration of relationships developed over time with the help of life-long bonding activities:
• Spirit Week
• Competitions
• Parades
• Bonfires
• Football games
• Royalty
• Dance
For me, music is the glue that keeps me connected to many of my friends. When a song pops up, it conjures mental pictures of moments in time and my friends.
Today, nearly 35 years since graduating from Emmett High School, I still hold near and dear many of my classmates, some are my best friends.
Emmett is a “small town,” but it is a community of heart-felt people who care. I look at the many dedicated principals, teachers, coaches, employees, parents and volunteers who work tirelessly to teach and nurture our 2,575 students.
We want them to succeed, and we want to provide them with the wherewithal to live their dreams and look fondly on their Huskie days and the Homecoming traditions that make fall special.
I look forward to seeing you this week as we celebrate another Homecoming.