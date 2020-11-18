Home sales, prices continue to rise in Gem County

According to the monthly release from the Boise Regional Realtors Association, home sales picked up in Gem County with 31 properties closing in October 2020, an increase of 47.6% compared to the same month in the year before, and an increase of 6.9% over September 2020.
The median sales price was $309,750, up 31.9% from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends.
Prices continue to be driven by historically low inventory and persistent demand. Inventory levels were down year-over-year with 34 homes available for purchase at the end of the month, a 41.4% decrease from October 2019.
One way to measure the supply vs. demand relationship is by using the Months Supply of Inventory metric (or MSI) metric, which measures compares pending sales (buyer demand) to and inventory (supply). A balanced market — not favoring buyers or sellers — is between 4-6 months. In October 2020, Gem County’s supply of inventory was at one month.
“Inventory is needed across the board, but demand is especially high for existing homes,” said Michelle Bailey, 2020 Boise Regional REALTORS® President. “Prices have risen, so homeowners may have more equity than they realize. If you’ve considered selling, contact a REALTOR® to understand your options based on sales of homes similar to yours.”