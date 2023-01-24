Kristina Zufelt and some of her friends were frustrated in 2016 with the seeming lack of “affordable clothing” that fit a wider range of sizes. So they did something about it.
Zufelt and a friend opened an online store to meet that demand.
“Originally we wanted to offer cute affordable clothing to a group of people who either can’t find cute clothes or they are very expensive,” said Zufelt.
Rose Joeli became the website with the answers. And now, Zufelt has brought her online presence into the Emmett community with a new brick and mortar store at 123 W. Main. Last week the Gem Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the newest manifestation of Zufelt’s “affordable clothing” mission.
She credits the cooperation of businesses already in the community in helping to make her clothing boutique launch possible.
“I started with a kiosk at First Saturday’s in Bowman Park,” Zufelt said. “Many customers were asking about where they could shop more than just once a month. So we started looking for space. Many of the downtown open spaces were not responsive to our inquiries. But others were and we finally found a space and a building owner willing to reconfigure space as we have grown. We are truly excited for this new version of our marketing.”
“I started mostly with curvy clothes and have grown to carry standard sizes as well.” Zufelt explains. “It is our mission to create a safe space for all women to feel valued. I want everyone who comes to see me to leave feeling beautiful inside and out.”
Rose Joeli, named in part after an adopted grandmother of Zufelt’s, features everyday women’s clothing sized small to 3X, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. It is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday’s.