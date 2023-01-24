Kristia Zufelt at Rose Joeli

Kristina Zufelt shows off some of the everyday women’s fashions available at Rose Joeli in downtown Emmett.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Kristina Zufelt and some of her friends were frustrated in 2016 with the seeming lack of “affordable clothing” that fit a wider range of sizes. So they did something about it.

Zufelt and a friend opened an online store to meet that demand.

