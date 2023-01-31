...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 3
Rita Bartlett, of Emmett, reflects on the courage and determination of her great uncle and aunt, Otto and Wanda Erdmann, in the face of Nazi persecution due to their Christian faith and how it has affected her life.
Wedding picture of Otto and Wanda Erdman in 1931.
submitted photo
A page of family memories that continues to tell the human and personal story of an historic dark past.
For Emmett resident Rita Bartlett, January 27 holds special meaning. It not only marks International Remembrance Day to commemorate victims of Nazism, but it is also a reminder of her great uncle and aunt, Otto and Wanda Erdmann, who were victims of Nazi terror. They were targeted not for their biology, nationality or political ideology, but simply for their Christian faith.
Married in 1931, the Erdmanns lived a peaceful life in East Germany. Otto began working as a tailor, and they soon became dutiful parents to a beautiful daughter named Lydia.
As the Hitler regime intensified its religious persecution, the Erdmanns, who were Jehovah’s Witnesses (also known as Bible Students), were targeted by the Gestapo for refusing to participate in the war efforts or to heil Hitler.
“My great uncle, Otto, was law abiding and peace loving,” said Bartlett. “He had the courage to stand up against ethnic hatred and mass murder, and he held firmly to his personal convictions.”
Then in 1936, SS officers abruptly appeared at the Erdmanns’ home and arrested the couple, leaving their then 3-year-old Lydia to be raised by Otto’s sister.
Unfortunately, the Erdmanns’ experience is not isolated.
Jehovah’s Witnesses were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” says Professor Robert Gerwarth. The Nazi regime branded Witnesses “enemies of the State,” according to historian Christine King, because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of [Nazism], which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.”
On religious grounds, the politically neutral Witnesses refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army. Moreover, “in their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” stated King.
Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol—the purple triangle. Of about 35,000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered direct persecution. Most were arrested and imprisoned. Hundreds of their children were taken to Nazi homes or reformatories. About 4,200 Witnesses went to Nazi concentration camps. Leading authority Detlef Garbe wrote: “The declared intention of the NS [Nazi] rulers was to completely eliminate the Bible Students from German history.” An estimated 1,600 Witnesses died, 370 by execution.
The Nazis sought to break Witnesses’ religious convictions by offering them freedom in exchange for a pledge of obedience. The standard Erklärung (issued beginning in 1938) required the signee to renounce his or her faith, denounce other Witnesses to the police, fully submit to the Nazi government and defend the “Fatherland” with weapon in hand. Prison and camp officials often used torture and privation to induce Witnesses to sign. According to Garbe, “extremely low numbers” of Witnesses recanted their faith.
Geneviève de Gaulle, a niece of General Charles de Gaulle and member of the French Resistance, said of female Witness prisoners in Ravensbrück concentration camp: “What I admired a lot in them was that they could have left at any time just by signing a renunciation of their faith. . . . Ultimately, these women, who appeared to be so weak and worn out, were stronger than the SS, who had power and all the means at their disposal. They had their strength, and it was their willpower that no one could beat.”
The failure of Nazi coercion in the case of Jehovah’s Witnesses contrasts with widespread societal conformity to Nazi aims before and during the Holocaust. The nonviolent resistance of ordinary people to racism, extreme nationalism and violence merits thoughtful reflection on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“History is more than just facts and dates,” Bartlett said. “It contains important lessons that have helped me to stand up for what is right and be respectful of those who are different from me.” She also said her family’s example has helped her face challenges in her life with courage and determination.