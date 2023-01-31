Support Local Journalism


For Emmett resident Rita Bartlett, January 27 holds special meaning. It not only marks International Remembrance Day to commemorate victims of Nazism, but it is also a reminder of her great uncle and aunt, Otto and Wanda Erdmann, who were victims of Nazi terror. They were targeted not for their biology, nationality or political ideology, but simply for their Christian faith.

Married in 1931, the Erdmanns lived a peaceful life in East Germany. Otto began working as a tailor, and they soon became dutiful parents to a beautiful daughter named Lydia.

