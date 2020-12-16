You are invited to come into the Emmett Public Library and check out the Friends of the Library Christmas Bazaar. The Bazaar is ongoing from now until December 22 during library hours.
Tables are socially distanced and the library is keeping the number of people low so you will have a chance to browse and see what wonderful things are available to buy this year.
There are hundreds of plush animals, animated Christmas characters, ceramics, books and more for gifts and decor. Check out our new showcase of jewelry. There are rings, watches and other jewelry with gold and precious gems to choose from and they are priced to buy for gifts.
Proceeds earned at Friends fundraisers are used to support our library which serves our community with many activities as well as the rich variety of books, media and other items available. Come in and support our hard working library crew and take home some great gifts and decorations.