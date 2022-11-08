...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie is very visible around town, normally on foot. Walking has been a part of his physical fitness routine and during special challenges like the Mayor’s Challenge, he picks up the pace to benefit community efforts.
The rules have changed, but Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie continues to take the annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge sponsored by Blue Cross of Idaho seriously. Though, perhaps with a little less vigor than his first efforts in 2015-2016.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge is putting $83,500 into Idaho communities, thanks to the efforts of 90 elected officials who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual program. That includes the City of Emmett where Mayor Gordon Petrie met the challenge for the eighth consecutive year.
That effort means a $1,000 contribution to Emmett that Petrie is designating to go to help fund the establishment of a pickle ball court in Emmett City Park.
“We had a record number of mayors participate and it was nice to see so many Idaho communities were involved in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “Something as simple as walking can make a difference in your health, and we appreciate the Idaho mayors who amplified that message during the Mayor’s Walking Challenge.”
Petrie is grateful for the Blue Cross Foundation contribution though he finds the new rules of engagement a bit less motivating than when he started participating in 2015.
“My first year was 2015 — my first year as mayor. I won the big bucks that year…$5000…much to the dismay of the then-Nampa mayor who had won it the year before at around 250 to 300 miles,” Petrie recalls. “Only one prize was offered at that time, which is why I gave it a best effort. I wanted the prize for Emmett. I gave it to the Middle School for equipment that could be used in “movement” for the kids, preferably, outside. I walked over 550 miles that year, but I don’t recall the precise amount.”
That motivated him to up the ante the following year.
“In 2016 I walked 600 miles and won the big prize of $3500. Blue Cross Health Foundation decided they needed a second and third prize because apparently my performance was hindering mayors from wanting to compete. I gave that money to Carberry Elementary and it was used towards the walking track installed in the back playground.”
That’s when the carrot at the end of the walk became a little less tempting.
“In 2017, they decided to do the “everyone gets a trophy” model: $1000 if one walks at least 10,000 steps a day and $500 if one walks at least 5000 steps a day. Nevertheless, I still walked 650 miles just to set three records in a row.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The past couple of years the walking — which is a dedicated part of Petrie’s own personal healthy lifestyle choices — has lessened a bit, though you can usually see Petrie walking across town to attend meetings on a regular basis.
“I average something over 11,000 steps a day, which, for me, is about five miles. While this is considerably down from about 21 miles a day, I earn the same prize for the city no matter how many miles a day I walk over five miles, it takes far less time to accomplish the winning goal,” Petrie said.
He also finds a bright side to the lower target miles. “I’m not out beating the pavement or sidewalks until 11:30 at night just to get the last miles in before midnight.”
That lowering of the bar does appear to have brought more elected officials into the effort.
Idaho mayors who walked at least 5,000 steps per day in October earned funds for their communities. According to the Blue Cross Foundation, “they promoted the importance of physical activity while doing something that benefitted their own health – walking. Mayors reported weight loss, and one reached a personal goal of walking more than 1,000,000 steps in October.”
This year’s challenge included mayors from 41 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
Many mayors took time to visit local schools and walk with students, letting them know how important it is to be physically active every day. Mayors also walked with senior citizens, their own children and grandchildren, and even took steps while wearing Halloween costumes.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge started as a regional program in 2014. Since the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health expanded it to a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $354,100 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.
Petrie expects his walking efforts will continue — with or without the Blue Cross incentives. It’s just part of his lifestyle. But he has plenty of places within the community to route any funding that results from his efforts in the future.