Petrie Walking

Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie is very visible around town, normally on foot. Walking has been a part of his physical fitness routine and during special challenges like the Mayor’s Challenge, he picks up the pace to benefit community efforts.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The rules have changed, but Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie continues to take the annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge sponsored by Blue Cross of Idaho seriously. Though, perhaps with a little less vigor than his first efforts in 2015-2016.

The Mayor’s Walking Challenge is putting $83,500 into Idaho communities, thanks to the efforts of 90 elected officials who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual program. That includes the City of Emmett where Mayor Gordon Petrie met the challenge for the eighth consecutive year.

