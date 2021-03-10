The Rotary Club of Emmett is excited to announce that the Flamingos have been spotted and will soon be landing in Emmett! Their return marks the start of our quest to hold our Annual Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction on September 18, 2021 at the Gem/Boise County Fairgrounds. The event will begin with a Social Hour at 4:30 PM with raffles and silent auction tables open. Our annual steak dinner will begin about 5:30 with the live auction to follow.
The committee is excited to announce we are keeping the theme we had planned for 2020 – It’s A Small World – and we’ve certainly learned that during this pandemic. Many things were cancelled, either for us or by us, and we’re hoping we can safely meet in September and celebrate the year we have just come through!
Youth groups are currently completing their fund request forms and returning them to the Rotary Club either by email (klrainbow49@gmail.com) or mail (PO Box 366, Emmett) Applications are available on the Rotary Club of Emmett website and are due March 15. The Foundation Board will meet on March 24 to discuss each application and determine the allocation of funds.
The Rotary Foundation board was able to present some checks in 2020 to youth groups who still had projects they needed to complete. That money came from the many sponsors who, in spite of the fact that the auction was cancelled, decided to leave their $500 donation with us so we had some money to meet these needs. A very special THANK YOU to these businesses!