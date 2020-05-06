Hello beautiful lawn

I have found my gardening world is full of traditions and often myths. Some work, some do not! Some can be explained scientifically some cannot!
Since I love a garden I read and try to pick out what works in my area.
The same seems to be with advice and ideas on dog spots in the lawn.
For those of us that share our landscape with dogs, we deal with brown spots caused by urine. How to prevent these spots from occurring in the first place is where much misinformation comes in.
I discovered after several phone conversations dog urine has a pH between 6.0 and 8.0 depending on the dog’s health. It is NOT the pH of the urine that kills the grass.
In doing my research, the real culprit is the high nitrogen concentration in the urine that causes the brown spot.
Urine is mainly water and urea — a form of nitrogen that results from metabolism of protein.
Dogs consume relatively high amounts of protein causing high urea in the urine.
When a dog urinates the high nitrogen liquid is concentrated in a small area that “burns “ the grass or plants. If you spilled commercial fertilizer in a small area the same thing would happen. The center of the area usually dies because of toxic levels of nitrogen. The outside of the spot will be deep green as it is weak enough to have a fertilizer effect!
Female dogs tend to cause more dog spots than males because they squat and concentrate more urine in a small spot. Males tend to urinate in smaller amounts scattered over several locations or against upright structures or foliage.
I was asked if specific breeds could cause the urine spots more than other breeds. This has more to do with diet, water intake, and general health than with a specific breed of dog. Whether it is a dalmatian or a dachshund.
Since pH is not the reason for the brown spots, feeding additives to your dog will not stop the brown spots and can actually be harmful to your dog. Veterinarians warn that feeding pH altering supplements such as tomato juice, vinegar or baking soda could result in urinary tract diseases, bladder infections, crystals and bladder stones.
Increasing the dog’s water intake might make the dog’s urine more diluted; however, you can lead the dog to water, but you can’t make him drink. Adding salt or salty substances (including tomato juice) to your dog’s diet would probably make him drink more water, but you are risking problems to the kidneys and heart. Don’t alter your pet’s diet without first fully discussing it with your veterinarian.
Training your dog to go in one area is ideal but the little Blue dog we adopted six years ago goes where he pleases on the lawn. One neighbor irrigates the lawn more in the area his dog uses in order to dilute the urine. The deep watering dilutes the nitrogen allowing it to leach into surrounding area.
I found by scratching up the brown spot in the center and adding soil mixed with lawn seed is pretty efficient.
Cleaning up after our dog when out walking is good manners. The spots on the lawn are endless even if you don’t own a dog!
