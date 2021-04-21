This is National Volunteer Week. In Gem County, every week is volunteer week. Hundreds of individuals donate their time and talents to support the services of multiple organizations and agencies, but mostly to provide something to someone else.
Service clubs in our community provide thousands of hours of collective labor and financial support to a wide variety of projects. Youth, handicapped, less fortunate and the elderly are just some of the community sectors that get a boost because somebody cares.
Some of the volunteer hours are weekly, if not daily, commitments by individuals for a particular cause.
The Emmett Library is one that reaps the harvest of a vibrant team of volunteers. Some of the volunteers are there for special events to help raise funds for the library. Special fund raising is responsible for a significant portion of the City Library’s operating budget.
According to Librarian Alyce Kelley, that impact is in the form of over 2,000 hours from 50 to 60 individuals. Some of those volunteers are weekly commitments.
For Cindy Briggs, it’s a matter of squeezing in a few hours a week in between a full time and part time job.
“It’s home. It’s where I feel I am needed and want to be,” Briggs said. “I can’t image not spending time here every week and doing whatever is needed – shelving, labeling, rearranging – there is always something to do.”
For others its interacting regularly with reading programs and helping young library patrons discover something new each time they come in the door.
The number of organizations that require less weekly hours of volunteer time, but perhaps more intense for short periods of time are numerable.
Emmett and Gem County is a town of special events. Cherry Festival, Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo, Harvest Festival, and Christmas Cheer are just some of the “events” that require tremendous amounts of planning and volunteer time to prepare for “Show Time”.
Other events are perhaps more personal but also shared by a significant group of volunteers.
May 1 the Gem County Rod & Gun Club will play host to the 20th Annual Scooter’s Youth Hunting Camp.
Scott McGann and his wife Kami founded the event that has grown to the point that the 250 youth participation spots available are snapped up within minutes of registration opening on April 1st each year.
This year the event will be missing Kami, who passed away this winter after a long courageous battle with cancer. Scott, his family and an army of over 100 volunteers will continue the fight. While all the youth participation slots have been long filled, a silent auction and raffle will take place during the day and everyone is invited to come out and participate in those.
The list of these impactful events seem endless in this community. Special projects to meet special needs are always an inspiration away. A couple of those opportunities are detailed below in the Emmett Compassion Serve Emmett Day and the year long engagement of 4-H volunteers. Messenger Index will continue to highlight community volunteers in the weeks ahead. Perhaps you can find a spot where you can serve as well.