And the beat goes on! Remember the article written in January about the vibrancy of the Rotary Club of Emmett’s first meeting of the year? Guess what? They still are! President John Buck keeps the rhythm going steadily from one topic to the next, so if you haven’t been to one in a while or haven’t ever been, you need to come! You are missing out!

The Thursday, March 23 meeting started out with President John giving a few minutes to Past President Ben Mock, to tell us a bit about the traveling, “The Wall That Heals” (a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.) and that it will be in Meridian from June 29 to July 3. He said that they need to raise funds for their expenses.

