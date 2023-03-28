And the beat goes on! Remember the article written in January about the vibrancy of the Rotary Club of Emmett’s first meeting of the year? Guess what? They still are! President John Buck keeps the rhythm going steadily from one topic to the next, so if you haven’t been to one in a while or haven’t ever been, you need to come! You are missing out!
The Thursday, March 23 meeting started out with President John giving a few minutes to Past President Ben Mock, to tell us a bit about the traveling, “The Wall That Heals” (a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.) and that it will be in Meridian from June 29 to July 3. He said that they need to raise funds for their expenses.
Moving quickly along, President John presented a beautiful Paul Harris award pin to Alan Caraway. And without skipping a beat, President John inducted two new members into the Rotary Club of Emmett, Chad Payne, and Jason McIntosh, who are joining 1.4 million Rotarians universally. Both were sponsored by, Past President, Donnie Wunder who are all employed by Gem County. Chad is the Corporal Investigator and Jason is the Lieutenant Investigator for the GCSD.
President Buck then introduced our guest speaker, Bonnie Johnson, with the Emmett Youth Theatre Company. She told us how much the youths loved performing on stage during the Emmett Cherry Festival last year and they are gearing up for their performances this year in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.
Johnson shared with us some pictures of last year’s play, the actual scripts of the play, and chocolate cherry brownies! She introduced Nylah Franklin and Dana Spear, both performing in the play, who told us how much they enjoy doing the plays and that they have been learning a lot. The group is looking for fundraising opportunities, more youths to participate, and venues to perform at. Although they try to make some of their own costumes, they do have other expenses involved for each of their performances. Bonnie then introduced Pam Walker, from the Emmett Community Playhouse organization. Pam told us a little bit about the organization and distributed forms to everyone to become members of the nonprofit, for only a cost of $10. According to their Facebook page, the ECP was founded in 1997.
The Emmett Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785.