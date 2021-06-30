At the June 22, Emmett City Council meeting, Brian Gregory, owner of D&S Specialties in downtown Emmett, Idaho, received the oath of office from Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie as a member of the Emmett zoning commission. Members of the zoning commission serve a six (6) term once nominated by the mayor and confirmed by a majority of the city council.
The officers of the zoning commission consist of a chair and a vice chair and the commission reorganizes each year at the first meeting in January with the election of these officers. The city created the commission to help carry out its zoning regulations.
Brian and his wife Heather moved to Emmett from Boise in 1995 and have five children: one daughter and four boys ranging in age from 25 to 14. He has volunteered in several community organizations including Emmett Optimists Football, Emmett Little League, and the Gem County Recreation District. He also belongs to the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.
Brian graduated in 1995 from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing as his major and biology as his minor. However, when offered the opportunity to work at and eventual take over D&S Specialties, Inc., Brian chose the business route and never looked back.
D&S Specialties, Inc has been recognized as a leader in the apparel printing industry and have provided decorated apparel for such companies as Kellogg, Coca Cola, General Electric, Sony USA and many other smaller, yet vital, companies.