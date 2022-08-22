Support Local Journalism


A first look at groups of Emmett High seniors gathered on the track at the school Monday you might have thought it was a graduation celebration. But this was before sunrise, not after sunset, and it marked a determined class ready to take on their “Last First Day of School”.

Senior Reese Meyers helped organize the Sunrise watch for the EHS Class of ‘23 to “jump start” a year that they admit carries all kinds of excitement, anticipation, and even fear.

