EMS Heros

Basilio Numez (third from the right) posed with Gem County EMS personnel during a recent trip to Emmett, thanking them for their life-saving efforts on his behalf in May of 2022.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Basilio Nunez didn’t mince words when he dropped by the Gem County EMS facility last month. “You gentlemen were the hands of God in my life,” the pastor from San Quentin, Mexico said.

Nunez credits EMS with saving his life when he was in Emmett in May of 2022 to perform a niece’s wedding. The morning before the wedding, Nunez collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His daughter-in-law immediately dialed 911 and a quick response by EMS played to Nunez’s advantage.

