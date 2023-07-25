Basilio Nunez didn’t mince words when he dropped by the Gem County EMS facility last month. “You gentlemen were the hands of God in my life,” the pastor from San Quentin, Mexico said.
Nunez credits EMS with saving his life when he was in Emmett in May of 2022 to perform a niece’s wedding. The morning before the wedding, Nunez collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His daughter-in-law immediately dialed 911 and a quick response by EMS played to Nunez’s advantage.
Less than 12 minutes from the call, EMS personnel were on the scene administering CPR and other life saving measures. Nunez doesn’t recall that part of the day.
“I blacked out, and woke up in the hospital in Nampa,” Nunez said. “What you did saved my life and I am so grateful.”
He further shared his faith with the responders who met with him in June and talked about the providence that had him in Emmett when the health crisis arose.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“If I had been home in Mexico, I would have died. No doubt about it. The response time for ambulances there would not have been early enough, and even if they had gotten there, they are not trained in the methods and procedures you guys know,” Nunez said. “Being here when it happened was a divine interference.”
Nunez says his original diagnosis at the hospital “was poor” but it turned around quickly. Within five days of having heart by-pass surgery he was out of the hospital and ready to prepare for his return trip to the Baja area of Mexico.
Nunez missed the wedding, but looked at the entire experience as a providential string of events. The wedding had originally been set for October 2021 but was delayed to May 2022 due to some lingering COVID travel conflicts. Without the postponement, he likely would have been back in Mexico when the cardiac arrest occurred.
“God knew what timing I needed to be where I needed to be and who would be there to take care of me when my body broke down,” Nunez said. “Emmett and you gentleman were part of that plan.”