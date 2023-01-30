...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Beginning early February and continuing until the end of tax season, AARP Foundation is providing tax preparation assistance through its Tax-Aide program — and it's completely free.
Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance. These options vary by location and are subject to change. For additional information including what to bring to a Tax Aide site and additional locations visit the AARP Idaho website at https://states.aarp.org/idaho/ for details.
EMMETT SENIOR CENTER
719 S Johns Ave. Emmett, ID
Hours: Friday 10:00AM-2:00PM
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: Must visit site to make appointment. Please bring in current tax documents and 2019 & 2020 tax returns.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service, and all Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS-certified.
Tax-Aide provides tax preparation assistance services nationwide. In 2022, over 25,000 volunteers helped 1.2 million taxpayers receive more than $1 billion in tax refunds.