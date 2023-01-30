Tax Time Tips

Beginning early February and continuing until the end of tax season, AARP Foundation is providing tax preparation assistance through its Tax-Aide program — and it's completely free.

Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance. These options vary by location and are subject to change. For additional information including what to bring to a Tax Aide site and additional locations visit the AARP Idaho website at https://states.aarp.org/idaho/ for details.

