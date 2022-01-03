Gem Weekly Calendar Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the first of 2022, the Messenger Index is bringing back the calendar of regular meetings and events as a public service.Wednesday, Jan. 5Emmett Kiwanis Club: noon, La Costa Restaurant, 517 N. Washington Ave.; call Denise 208-781-2148.Emmett Area Crime Prevention Council: 7 p.m., Emmett Police Department, 501 E. Main St.; 208-870-6055.First Wednesday: Events are held at businesses and with service groups. Check First Wednesday In Emmett on Facebook.Thursday, Jan. 6Squaw Butte Back Country Horsemen: 6 p.m., La Costa Restaurant; meeting at 7 p.m. Call Mary Beth Conger, 208-369-0769 or email info@sbbchidaho.org.American Legion Post 49 and Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Building, 120 N. Hayes Ave.; 208-695-8916.Monday, Jan. 10Dementia Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Cottages of Emmett, 411 E. 12th St.; 208-365-9490. Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission: 6 p.m., Commissioners meeting room in the basement of the Gem County Courthouse, 415 E. Main St.; 208-365-5144.Tuesday, Jan. 11Veteran’s services: For information about services, call 208-477-7051and leave a message. For an appointment, call Michelle at 208-780-1396.Emmett City Council: 7 p.m., Emmett City Hall, 501 E. Main St.; 208-365-6050.Indian Meadows Subdivision homeowners: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 120 N. Hayes Ave.; call Kevin, 208-600-3726.Thursday, Jan. 13Gem County Sheriff’s Posse: 7 p.m., La Costa Restaurant. Call Jody Harlin, 208-477-8977.Gem County Fire District 1: 7 p.m., 115 W. Third St., 208-365-2012.• Submit items for calendar: If your group holds a meeting the public can attend, you may submit the information to the MI at 120 N. Washington Ave., Emmett or email to newsroom@messenger-index.com. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emmett City Hall American Legion La Costa Restaurant Building Industry Military Police Politics Index Email Calendar Kevin Recommended for you Load comments