With the first of 2022, the Messenger Index is bringing back the calendar of regular meetings and events as a public service.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Emmett Kiwanis Club: noon, La Costa Restaurant, 517 N. Washington Ave.; call Denise 208-781-2148‬.

Emmett Area Crime Prevention Council: 7 p.m., Emmett Police Department, 501 E. Main St.; 208-870-6055.

First Wednesday: Events are held at businesses and with service groups. Check First Wednesday In Emmett on Facebook.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Squaw Butte Back Country Horsemen: 6 p.m., La Costa Restaurant; meeting at 7 p.m. Call Mary Beth Conger, 208-369-0769 or email info@sbbchidaho.org.

American Legion Post 49 and Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Building, 120 N. Hayes Ave.; 208-695-8916.

Monday, Jan. 10

Dementia Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Cottages of Emmett, 411 E. 12th St.; 208-365-9490.

Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission: 6 p.m., Commissioners meeting room in the basement of the Gem County Courthouse, 415 E. Main St.; 208-365-5144.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Veteran’s services: For information about services, call 208-477-7051and leave a message. For an appointment, call Michelle at 208-780-1396.

Emmett City Council: 7 p.m., Emmett City Hall, 501 E. Main St.; 208-365-6050.

Indian Meadows Subdivision homeowners: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 120 N. Hayes Ave.; call Kevin, 208-600-3726.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Gem County Sheriff’s Posse: 7 p.m., La Costa Restaurant. Call Jody Harlin, 208-477-8977.

Gem County Fire District 1: 7 p.m., 115 W. Third St., 208-365-2012.

• Submit items for calendar: If your group holds a meeting the public can attend, you may submit the information to the MI at 120 N. Washington Ave., Emmett or email to newsroom@messenger-index.com.

