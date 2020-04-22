Gem County yard art competition happening NOW!

There’s still time! The theme this year is “It’s A Small World” and we are excited to see what your imagination brings to the yards of our county!
If you need a registration form, check with any Rotarian OR go to the Rotary website (emmettrotary.org) and download it — it’s listed on the right side of the front page about midway down OR visit our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett OR if you are a member of one of the many youth groups Rotary helps, your leader was sent a copy OR email klrainbow49@gmail.com. Entry forms and pictures are due Saturday, April 25! Remember, you must send a before and after photo of the yard you are decorating with your entry form. If you don’t return a registration form with photos by April 25 your entry will not be judged so don’t forget!
Judging will take place the last week in April with winners notified by May 2. Entry categories are ages: 4-7; 8-11; 12-14 and 15-19. First place for each group receives a $50 Chamber Bucks certificate; the BEST OF SHOW receives a $100 Chamber Bucks certificate.
So, use your imagination, keep it rated “G” and most of all HAVE FUN!! Remember you will be bringing smiles to all who drive by or walk by your decorated yard. Watch and see! The judges will also be driving by to make the final selections.
Good luck to all. And, thank you for bringing some fun, laughter and smiles to your hometown and county!