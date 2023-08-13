Idaho GOP Logo

The Idaho Republican Party's State leadership has called a special election for Wednesday, August 16 to select new leadership for the Gem County Republican Central Committee. 

The meeting at 7 p.m. at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene will determine who fills the vacancy of Gem County Chair and Gem County State Committeeman. While the meeting is open to all interested parties, per bylaws the voting will be limited to the 13 precinct committeemen in Gem County. Only 11 of those seats are actually filled and will be represented in the voting. 

