...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TUESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For more information on how to protect
yourself and your loved ones, please visit heat.gov.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Idaho Republican Party's State leadership has called a special election for Wednesday, August 16 to select new leadership for the Gem County Republican Central Committee.
The meeting at 7 p.m. at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene will determine who fills the vacancy of Gem County Chair and Gem County State Committeeman. While the meeting is open to all interested parties, per bylaws the voting will be limited to the 13 precinct committeemen in Gem County. Only 11 of those seats are actually filled and will be represented in the voting.