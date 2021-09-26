Gem County’s 4-H Livestock Judging Team continues to rack up the honors and now its senior squad finds itself with a very busy national competition run to start 2022.
Recently three divisions of Gem County livestock judging teams took honors at State competition. The Senior team of Clayton Moore, Hannah Dunn, Madi Blackham. and Cailey Cronquist took top honors and qualified for two national competitions coming right after Christmas.
The quartet has been a roll for the past four years and if nationals had not been canceled last year due to COVID restrictions in Arizona and Colorado they would be making their fourth straight trip.
Instead, its going to be the third National swing for the team. The first compete in a Nationals event in Arizona, Dec. 29-31 then make a quick turnaround and head to the 4-H Nationals in Denver, Jan. 5-8.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
According to Blackham, she and her teammates are cramming now to see if they can’t make some noise on the national stage. The Livestock Judging team has a multitude of specific judging elements they compete in — in each of four different animal categories — beef, swine, sheep and goat. This will be Blackham’s third trip, qualifying every year since 2018, and she thinks that experience will pay off in a big way as the team starts off the New Year with the two big trips.