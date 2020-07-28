The 2020 Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo is well underway at the Gem County Fairgrounds in Emmett. Despite the cancellation of a planned carnival, the variety of events being offered through Saturday evening is perhaps the broadest ever.
Fair Features
The Horse Show put its finishing touches in on Tuesday with a morning show in the Arena followed by Gymkhama Games and an awards presentation ceremony at 4 p.m.
Wednesday attention turns to goats and fashion. The 4-H Fashion Revue and Boxed Dessert Auction gets underway at 11 a.m. Open class exhibits open at 5 p.m. in the Exhibition Building.
Swine and sheep are the featured animals for 4-H and FFA exhibitors on Thursday.
Friday brings cattle – dairy and beef – to the show pavilion for judging. Poultry and livestock judging competitions will be in the 4-H building at the fairgrounds.
Saturday is headlined with the Livestock Buyers Breakfast at 8 a.m. and the Youth Livestock Sale getting underway at the stock pavilion at 10:30 a.m.
Giving Back
The Gem Boise 4-H Ambassadors will collect canned goods for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition during the Gem Boise County Fair. Bins will be set up in each livestock barn. Since the first of the year, 4-H Ambassadors have collected food to help the EVFC weekly pantry program.
A food drive during the fair will be a great additional help. The normal community-wide food drives have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no other community-wide food drive until winter with the Christmas Cheer Basket program. This food will help bridge the gap between now and the holidays.
Bins will be in place in the barns, July 28 thru Aug. 1.
STEAM for youth
Among those programs open at no charge for youth will be free STEAM education activities from 2 to 3 p.m, Wednesday through Saturday on the grass near the fairgrounds office.
• Wednesday — Solar Ovens – Youth will learn how to build their own solar oven and use it to make a yummy snack—S’mores!
• Thursday — Rocks of Kindness– Youth will use acrylic paint to create designs on rocks to hide throughout the community! It is a great way to brighten someone’s day!
• Friday — Salt Painting – Youth will create their own vibrant and colorful salt painting designs!
• Saturday- Thermochromic Slime & UV Sensitive Bracelets – Youth will learn about heat and sun safety through creating slime that changes color with heat and creating a bracelet that changes color due to harmful UV rays from the sun. Bonus — They also glow in the dark!
On the Midway
In addition to a wide selection traditional fair food, entertainment is also being offered on the midway behind the grandstands throughout the fair.
A magician will be performing in the 4-H building at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day. A balloon twisting exhibition will run at 6 and 9 p.m. each day.
There will be inflatables – a kids bounce house and a paintless paint ball activity also available to all fairgoers, Wednesday through Saturday afternoons and evenings.
Live music performances will be provided on the midway stage following the ICA rodeo on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Friday night will feature the Buddy De Vore Band. Saturday’s performers will be Buckin Country.
Grandstand Performances
(admission required)
Wednesday – Believe Pulling Sled Truck Pull
Thursday — Dirt Bike Rodeo and Side by Side Drags
Friday and Saturday – ICA professional cowboy Rodeo
Safety recommendations
The fair board and activities organizers are making every effort to provide as safe an environment as possible for fair participants and spectators as well. It is the hope that as many people as possible can comfortably participate and enjoy the 2020 Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo. Participants and attendees are encouraged to adhere to a few basic guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and the Southwest District Health Department.
• Maintain Social Distancing (6 feet) from others who are not members of your household
• Wear a Face Covering when in close proximity to others
• Take advantage of numerous Sanitizing Stations located through the fairgrounds to wash your hands often
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Avoid touching your face
• Be considerate of others and their specific health needs