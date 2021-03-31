Our Gem County Sheriffs Posse Search and Rescue Team is excited to finally announce our Raffle Winners. For our #1st prize winner of the Mossberg .270 with a 3x9 Tasco Scope, sling and safety lock was Dale Mock. Dale decided to re-donate this rifle back to our Sheriffs Posse towards another drawing. Our #2nd prize winner of the Emergency Get-Home bag filled with Emergency supplies and a Henry .22 break down rifle was Alisa and Don Mabee. And for our #3rd prize was a Beautiful canvas Oil painting 16x20 by Ann Hanson titled “Appaloose Royalty” with a barn wood frame, was Justin Sellars. We would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets in helping support our Gem county Sheriffs Posse Search and Rescue Team. If you are interested in joining our team please contact Jennifer Harlin at (208)369-0843 or myself Nikki Mitts at (208)963-1964 Thank you.
