Gem County Sheriff’s Office is using a comprehensive emergency alert and notification system powered by AlertSense.
· Emergency Alerts
· Severe Weather Warnings
AlertSense enables us to issue emergency alerts to warn citizens of events such as severe weather, fire, flooding, hazardous materials, need for immediate evacuation, civil danger, local area emergencies, and missing persons. This service is provided free to our residents and is easy to sign up. Anyone in Gem County/Emmett can register to receive these messages.
We urge all individuals and businesses to register to ensure we can alert you in the event of an emergency which could impact you and your family.
Sign up today and choose the types of emergency alerts, severe weather warnings you would like to receive, as well as your contact information and preferences, eg: text message to your cell phone (message and data rates may apply), email, call to your land line phone number. Registration is especially important for those who use a cellular phone or VoIP phone as their primary number, have an unlisted phone number, or who have changed their phone number or address within the past year.
In order to receive personally relevant alerts and notifications, enter your home or work address so we can send geographically targeted messages. Any information you share will remain private and will only be used to deliver the emergency alerts to which you subscribe.