“You are 30 years old and just moved to a new community. You need to make purchases to set up a household.”
And so begins the scenario provided to Emmett students – eighth through eleventh grade – last Friday as they were welcomed to “Reality Town” outdoors on the football and practice fields for a unique blending of college and career day with a job fair.
The program that has been offered nationwide since 1997 was adopted this year by Emmett to combine its traditional separate college/career days and a local job fair. The program provides each student with a Reality Town handbook.
Each student received different starting criteria including starting wages and then opportunities to increase those wages through various decisions. When they check into Reality Town they set up a checking account, receive a checkbook and then are able to use it as they visit a series of businesses.
Each student must visit a base number of businesses and can also choose additional optional businesses to visit. It is the student’s responsibility to have each business signoff in their handbook so they can advance to the next step.
The objective of the simulation is to develop a budget and a lifestyle while living within the limits of your monthly income. Those that were overwhelmed had access to a Financial Counseling Office to help them complete the course.
Also included in the experience could be job interviews and lessons on workplace etiquette and task that could earn boosts in original income levels.
Seniors did not participate in the exercise as players of the game but played roles that the younger students would encounter in the various businesses. A number of local businesses also provided reality opportunities to discuss job options and alternatives. Once the main exercises of the Game of Life were completed students were released to further explore career and education opportunities from numerous “vendors” available for questions and answers.
The exercise was staged in shifts of classes starting with juniors and concluding in the afternoon with eighth graders bused over to the high school campus for the experience. Each student was required to take 90 minutes to complete all three segments of the course.