This year, 2023, is the 50th Anniversary of the celebration of National Nutrition Month ® created in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future” focusing on eating with sustainability in mind. There is a benefit to everyone when we choose a healthy diet in nourishing ourselves and also thinking about impacts on the environment.

One aspect of sustainability can be summed up in “Waste Not, Want Not”. If the amount of food that is thrown away were able to be repurposed, it could help reduce the growing impact of food insecurity in every community. A number of restaurants and markets are doing just that, donating their “day old”, and no longer “desirable” foods, to groups that can put it to use in feeding programs.

