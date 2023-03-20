This year, 2023, is the 50th Anniversary of the celebration of National Nutrition Month ® created in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future” focusing on eating with sustainability in mind. There is a benefit to everyone when we choose a healthy diet in nourishing ourselves and also thinking about impacts on the environment.
One aspect of sustainability can be summed up in “Waste Not, Want Not”. If the amount of food that is thrown away were able to be repurposed, it could help reduce the growing impact of food insecurity in every community. A number of restaurants and markets are doing just that, donating their “day old”, and no longer “desirable” foods, to groups that can put it to use in feeding programs.
Individual households can also take on a challenge to reduce the amount of food that gets wasted by cutting the amount that ends up in garbage trucks and landfills. Some basic practices can help to make sure that all the nourishing “fuel” is utilized. Planning meals ahead can help use up the things that you already have on hand. Creative use of leftovers can make a second meal that is totally difference from the original. Using a specific shelf in the refrigerator for items that need to be used, can help make sure that they don’t just take up space until they are thrown out. And, if food does need to be thrown out, start a compost area where it can be utilized to enrich the soil.
Planning portions needed in food preparation can also help by not producing more than is needed. Or, taking another approach, double a recipe to make more than is needed for one meal so that the extra can be promptly packaged, labeled, and frozen to have for another meal. This is especially easy to do with soups, stews, fruits, vegetables, and a variety of main dishes.
This year’s theme is also a reminder to develop good habits that are sustainable and meet your unique needs. Too often when starting the new year, unrealistic goals are set for improving health and when they are not met, discouragement results in dropping all the good ideas that were chosen with good intentions. The month of March can be about the time that happens! So, National Nutrition Month ® is a great time to take personal assessment and recommit to achieving those goals that are starting to feel out of reach. Make short-term goals that will lead to tackling the more challenging goals one step at a time.
Make National Nutrition Month ® a win-win for you! Commit to one habit that will utilize your “food fuel” with less waste. That will also have a positive impact on your food budget! Also, pick one healthy habit to implement and set a short-term goal that will help you to start achieving the level of health that you desire.